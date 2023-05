Category: World Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 10:29 Hits: 2

German consumers are looking less concerned when shopping for groceries these days, as prices for food have begun falling slowly. But is peak inflation behind them?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-are-falling-butter-prices-a-sign-inflation-is-over/a-65712349?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf