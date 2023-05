Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 21:45 Hits: 2

Even as congressional negotiators near a deal with the White House on raising the U.S. debt limit, avoiding default isn’t a foregone conclusion. That’s stirring criticism of the debt limit process itself.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2023/0525/Debt-talks-run-down-to-the-wire-Does-it-have-to-be-like-this?icid=rss