Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 13:40 Hits: 2

Amid the growing excitement about generative AI, there are also mounting concerns about its potential contribution to the erosion of civil liberties. The convergence of state intelligence agencies and surveillance capitalism underscores the threat that artificial intelligence poses to the future of democracy.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/corporations-governments-could-use-generative-ai-to-infringe-on-civil-liberties-by-robert-skidelsky-2023-05