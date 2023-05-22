The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

African Queens: Njinga : Kellie Carter Jackson on Netflix Series Teaching Black History

As we speak with Professor Kellie Carter Jackson, who teaches Africana studies at Wellesley College and joined a teach-in in Florida over the weekend, we ask about the new Netflix documentary series African Queens: Njinga, which she is featured in and tells the story of the 17th century warrior queen who fought the Portuguese slave traders. The series is executive produced and narrated by Jada Pinkett Smith. Jackson calls it a “major contribution to understanding slavery and the slave trade” and notes it is “readily available” online “if students cannot get this in Florida in their classroom.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/5/22/netflix_african_queens

