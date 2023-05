Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 09:44 Hits: 3

Romania was long a country on the fringes of the EU and NATO. But Russia's war against Ukraine has changed all that. Thanks to its cooperation with Germany in particular, Romania's geopolitical role is growing.

