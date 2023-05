Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 09:59 Hits: 3

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said his troops started withdrawing from Bakhmut. The Ukrainian military said Russian soldiers are replacing Wagner units in the outskirts of the city. DW has the latest.

