Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023

A state-sponsored Chinese hacking group has been spying on a wide range of US critical infrastructure organisations, from telecommunications to transportation hubs, Western intelligence agencies and Microsoft MSFT.O said on Wednesday. China's foreign ministry on Thursday said the reports were a disinformation campaign initiated by the US.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230525-china-backed-hackers-spying-on-us-critical-infrastructure-and-guam