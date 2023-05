Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 03:12 Hits: 3

As Paris steps up preparations for the 2024 Olympics, memories of the chaos that marred last year's Champions League final in the French capital remain raw for supporters of the clubs involved.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230525-one-year-on-paris-champions-league-final-chaos-leaves-scars