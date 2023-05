Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 05:37 Hits: 4

Turkey's anti-immigrant Victory Party leader endorsed opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu on Wednesday, potentially boosting the challenger as he aims to make up ground and defeat President Tayyip Erdogan in Sunday's runoff election.Â

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230525-turkish-anti-immigrant-party-leader-endorses-erdogan-challenger-kilicdaroglu