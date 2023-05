Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 09:56 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here has fixed 18 days next year to hear a lawsuit filed by the family of Dutch model Ivana Smit, who died in a fall at a condominium five years ago. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/05/25/high-court-sets-2024-dates-for-suit-brought-by-family-of-dutch-model-ivana-smit