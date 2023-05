Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 09:43 Hits: 3

Dhaka assures free polls, due by January 2024, after US says it would restrict visas to Bangladeshis who undermine vote.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/25/bangladesh-promises-free-fair-polls-after-us-warns-of-visa