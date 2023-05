Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 06:48 Hits: 3

A leaked proposal by Hungary’s MVM Group that would see Serbia cede much of its hydropower resources has been seized on by the Serbian opposition and energy experts as another damaging consequence of the close ties between the countries’ leaders.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/05/25/experts-opposition-in-serbia-alarmed-by-leaked-hungarian-energy-offer/