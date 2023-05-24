The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why US Tech Giants Need Africa

While Big Tech companies are investing heavily in Africa, their poor track record on disinformation and privacy, and their lack of interest in fostering partnerships with African companies, is limiting their prospects. To win over African policymakers and citizens, US-based tech firms must show they take local interests seriously.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-tech-companies-challenges-opportunities-in-africa-by-nate-d-f-allen-and-nanjira-sambuli-2023-05

