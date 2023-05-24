Why US Tech Giants Need Africa

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 09:20 Hits: 6

While Big Tech companies are investing heavily in Africa, their poor track record on disinformation and privacy, and their lack of interest in fostering partnerships with African companies, is limiting their prospects. To win over African policymakers and citizens, US-based tech firms must show they take local interests seriously.

