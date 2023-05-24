The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Growing Out of the Developing-Country Debt Crisis

Facing a cascade of government defaults, China, the biggest creditor to the developing world, has insisted that multilateral institutions take a haircut. But the best way for lenders like the World Bank’s International Development Association to ease the burden of poor countries is by offering cheap financing.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/international-development-association-offers-implicit-debt-relief-to-developing-economies-by-ishac-diwan-and-philippe-le-houerou-2023-05

