Growing Out of the Developing-Country Debt Crisis

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 10:30 Hits: 5

Facing a cascade of government defaults, China, the biggest creditor to the developing world, has insisted that multilateral institutions take a haircut. But the best way for lenders like the World Bank’s International Development Association to ease the burden of poor countries is by offering cheap financing.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/international-development-association-offers-implicit-debt-relief-to-developing-economies-by-ishac-diwan-and-philippe-le-houerou-2023-05