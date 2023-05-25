The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

🔴Live: Wagner group begins transferring Bakhmut positions to Russian army Russia's Wagner mercenary group has begun withdrawing its forces from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, according to founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, and is transferring its positions in the city to Russian army units. Meanwhile, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained two Ukrainian saboteurs allegedly plotting to blow up the power pylons of a Russian nuclear power plant. Follow FRANCE 24 for all the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

