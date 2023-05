Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 08:04 Hits: 2

A Lebanese judge has banned the country's central bank governor Riad Salameh from travelling, days after Beirut received an Interpol Red Notice following a French arrest warrant, a judicial official said Wednesday.

