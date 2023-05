Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 09:04 Hits: 1

The president of the French Olympic Committee (CNOSF), Brigitte Henriques, has resigned from her position a little over a year before the Paris 2024 Summer Games, the CNOSF said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20230525-head-of-french-olympic-committee-steps-down-ahead-of-paris-2024-summer-games