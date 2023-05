Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 09:21 Hits: 2

KUALA LUMPUR: An anti-smoking poster drawing competition here has entered the Malaysia Book of Records for most entries with a total of 24,248 submissions. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/05/25/anti-smoking-poster-drawing-competition-in-kl-breaks-records-for-most-entries