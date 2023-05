Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 06:48 Hits: 1

Data from media monitoring shows that during the recent local election campaign, TV networks gave little airtime to smaller parties and so violated the legal requirements on balanced reporting.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/05/25/albanian-tv-election-coverage-unfairly-favoured-big-parties-monitoring-shows/