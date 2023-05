Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 11:59 Hits: 1

For years, China has assumed that it will have a structural advantage in the global AI race by dint of its abundance of data and limited privacy protections. But now that the field is embracing large language models that benefit from the free flow of ideas, the country's leadership is faced with a dilemma.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ai-chatgpt-style-large-language-models-dont-work-well-with-censorship-by-stephen-s-roach-2023-05