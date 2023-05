Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 08:55 Hits: 1

The number of women dying in pregnancy, childbirth, or its aftermath has stopped falling globally and has increased in some regions, even though the vast majority of deaths are preventable with simple interventions. To end such needless suffering, governments must invest in proven, cost-effective solutions.

