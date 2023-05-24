The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Entire House Laughs at Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Asks for Decorum

The entire House laughed in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s face on Wednesday when she called for decorum in the chamber.

Speaking during a House session, the far-right congresswoman said, “Members are reminded to abide by decorum of the House.” Democrats erupted into laughter.

Greene’s not really one to talk on decorum. She has spread conspiracy theories, made racist comments about coworkers, encouraged violence against Democrats, and essentially called for sedition.

Read more https://newrepublic.com/post/172974/house-laughs-marjorie-taylor-greene-asks-decorum

