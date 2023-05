Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 09:28 Hits: 2

A Moscow court has sentenced an Uzbekistan-born human rights defender, Bakhrom Khamroyev, known for providing labor migrants from Central Asia in Russia with legal assistance, to 14 years in prison for "online calls for terrorism and organizing a terrorist group's activities."

