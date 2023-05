Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 10:42 Hits: 3

A prosecutor in Russia's far western exclave of Kaliningrad has asked a court to sentence a 64-year-old anti-war activist to eight years in prison on a charge of spreading "fake" information about Russia's armed forces.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-protester-prison-cancer/32425705.html