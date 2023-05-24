Marjorie Taylor Greene floats bizarre Chinese spy balloon conspiracy theory at House hearing

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 01:20 Hits: 2

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Tuesday floated a bizarre conspiracy theory over the spy balloon linked to China that flew over the U.S. earlier this year.

The balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast after it traveled over sensitive military sites across the continent in early February.

Greene during Tuesday’s House Committee on Homeland Security hearing claimed, without evidence, that President Joe Biden’s family was paid by the Chinese Communist Party for “power and influence.”

“It is truly shocking,” Greene said during Tuesday’s hearing.

Greene, during questioning of the DHS’ Iranga Kahangama, who serves as the agency’s Secretary for Cyber, Infrastructure, Risk and Resilience, Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans, suggested that Biden’s decision to wait until after the balloon was over water to shoot down implicates the president in wrongdoing.

“Senior U.S. government officials reported in February 2023 that the Chinese spy balloon was able to gather intelligence from several sensitive homeland defense guides, resulting from the Biden administration's, of course, willful refusal, shocking refusal, something that Americans just do not understand, can't comprehend why it wasn't shot down,” Greene said.

The far-right congresswoman then falsely claimed that “it's a proven fact that the Biden Family has been receiving payments from CCP-linked foreign nationals in exchange for power and influence,” before asking Kahangama whether “the refusal to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon strategic sabotage by the CCP-basically-owned White House?”

Kahangama sidestepped the politics of that, simply stating that the CCP’s intelligence gathering was improper.

Greene then stated that “given the fact that we've seen money transferred from China into LLCs and then that money being paid out to multiple Biden family members, that that is a clear, it actually puts our country at risk, or our entire national security at risk, when that's happening. And that's proven in bank statements. It has been shown in financial reports that exist in the treasury that we've reviewed, and I think it's very serious.”

