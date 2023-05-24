Lauren Boebert accuses Democrats of 'gaslighting' the public about the debt ceiling

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 01:40 Hits: 2

With the United States potentially a little more than a week away from an unprecedented and catastrophic default on the national debt because congressional Republicans refuse to raise the Treasury Department's borrowing cap without spending cuts to social programs, Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) is now claiming that the debt ceiling is a manufactured figment of the public's imagination.

Boebert shared her assessment on Tuesday's edition of twice-convicted felon Steve Bannon's War Room on Real America's Voice.

"Congresswoman, do people in your district agree with that? Would they like to see what this financial crisis about?" Bannon asked his guest.

READ MORE: 'You’ll allow a default?' Janet Yellen grilled over stalled debt ceiling negotiations

"Absolutely. This, this federal government needs to be much more transparent than it's been in the past. Uh, you know, I'm grateful that we have the gavel to have actual oversight. But there has to be transparency for the American people rather than just gaslighting on, on media all the time and all the news all the time. That, that's all that has been taking place for years now," Boebert said.

"The American people are, are, um, kept in the dark about what's really going on. They get talking points fed to them by the D[emocratic] C[ongressional] C[ampaign] C[ommittee] and by, uh, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and Hakeem Jeffries," Boebert added. "And, uh, and then the media helped push that and they're being completely gaslit. So let's produce the documents and, and show us real information. And if you can't, well maybe you just made the whole thing up and we're not gonna default on June 1st."

Boebert has also bashed President Joe Biden as he and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) struggle to strike a deal before the government runs out of money.

"Republicans passed a debt ceiling bill. Where is Joe Biden? He spent the last few days embarrassing our nation on the world stage, literally tripping over himself. Let me be clear, if we default, it is a Democrat default, caused by Joe Biden's failure of leadership," Boebert tweeted on Monday. "Rather than negotiate with Congress in good faith, Joe Biden made clear that he is considering trampling on the Constitution and assuming even more power for himself by unilaterally lifting the debt ceiling, an action most legal scholars and even his own Treasury Secretary strongly disagree with. Nothing in the 14th Amendment gives the President the power of the purse. Article I of the Constitution makes clear that power belongs to Congress. House Republicans are the only ones that have negotiated in good faith and the only ones that have passed legislation. It is time for Joe Biden and partisan Democrats to come to the table."

READ MORE: Why Biden should 'think carefully' before 'snatching' Republicans’ debt ceiling 'grenade': columnist

Watch Boebert below or at this link.

READ MORE: U.S. families’ hunger woes escalate as GOP targets food aid cuts for millions

Read more https://www.alternet.org/lauren-boebert-democrats-gaslighting-public/