Trump posts letter demanding Merrick Garland meeting over 'outrageous and unlawful' investigations

Former President Donald Trumpposted to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday evening, showing a copy of a letter from his attorneys John Rowley and Jim Trusty, demanding a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland over the federal investigations being conducted by special counsel Jack Smith.

"We represent Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, in the investigation currently being conducted by the Special Counsel's Office," the attorneys wrote. "Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter, and the Biden family, President Trump is being treated unfairly. No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion."

"We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors," they concluded.

Smith is working on two major investigations involving Trump: the circumstances surrounding the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the stash of highly classified documents concealed from federal investigators at the former president's Mar-a-Lago country club.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he has done nothing wrong in either case.

The legal letter comes amid reporting from the Wall Street Journal that Smith is approaching the finish line for the documents investigation.

