'Whatever you want to call them': Jesse Watters ridicules the NAACP’s Florida travel advisory

Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested on Tuesday's edition of The Five that the travel advisory issued for Florida by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People last weekend was an attempt at fearmongering and repression by the NAACP.

The organization noted that its alert was "in direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis' aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools."

The NAACP stated that "Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color."

On Monday, NAACP President Derrick Johnson explained that "we are advising African Americans and others that if you travel to Florida, beware that your life is not valued, that we have a political landscape that could cause harm as we prepare for the 2024 elections to right-size the political landscape in the state of Florida."

Watters disagreed with the NAACP and Johnson's assessements.

"Black Americans and white Americans are thriving in Florida economically, and there's a lot of great Sun and brown, brown, whatever you want to call 'em, Geraldo. You can get paid more in the state of Florida. You have more freedom in the state of Florida, and if people are leaving for the state of Florida, they're gonna get rich. And everybody knows that. So the question is, why does the NAACP not want Black Americans to thrive economically in Florida?" Watters retorted.

"That's the question cuz that is the one state where they are thriving. It is the number one small business minority-owned situation in the entire country. So why is that? They don't want them to thrive economically. They want them to be scared and that's the problem," Watters proclaimed. "And they don't want, cuz Ron got, what was it, thirteen percent of the Black vote? That's a significant portion for a Republican, especially in Florida. That's a threat, you know?"

