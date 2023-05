Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 06:09 Hits: 2

The trial of Senegal opposition leader Ousmane Sonko on rape charges adjourned early Wednesday, with the prosecutor calling for a 10-year jail term in a case that has sparked tensions in the West African country.

