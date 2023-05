Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 09:55 Hits: 2

A Swiss court on Wednesday acquitted Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan on charges of rape and sexual coercion, finding no evidence against the former Oxford University professor.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230524-swiss-court-acquits-islamic-scholar-tariq-ramadan-on-charges-of-rape-sexual-coercion