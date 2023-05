Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 09:56 Hits: 3

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has fixed June 7 for case management in the appeal by single mother Loh Siew Hong, who is seeking to challenge the unilateral conversion of her three children to Islam by her ex-husband. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/05/24/court-sets-june-7-for-next-case-management-of-single-mum-lohs-appeal