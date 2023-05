Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 May 2023 08:31 Hits: 2

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan pressed his legal battle on May 23 before a court in the capital, Islamabad, which granted him protection from arrest until early next month in several cases where he faces terrorism charges for inciting violence.

