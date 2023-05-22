Special counsel subpoenas Trump Organization for foreign records in documents case

Category: World Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 23:52 Hits: 2

The special counsel's investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents has subpoenaed records from the Trump Organization, including foreign financial records from seven countries, The New York Times reported Monday.

"It remains unclear precisely what the prosecutors were hoping to find by sending the subpoena to Mr. Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, or when it was issued," the Times reported. "But the subpoena suggests that investigators have cast a wider net than previously understood as they scrutinize whether he broke the law in taking sensitive government materials with him upon leaving the White House and then not fully complying with demands for their return."



Special counsel Jack Smith has been investigating the mishandling of government documents by the former president. Among the documents that were allegedly taken by Trump were classified pieces of information that revealed international secrets as well as the sources and methods to access them.

The Trump Organization has real estate licensing and development deals in China, France, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, the Times reported.

"The push by Mr. Smith’s prosecutors to gain insight into the former president’s foreign business was part of a subpoena — previously reported by The New York Times — that was sent to the Trump Organization and sought records related to Mr. Trump’s dealings with a Saudi-backed golf venture known as LIV Golf, which is holding tournaments at some of his golf clubs."

Read the full report from the New York Times.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/trump-organization-2660501530/