Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 May 2023 09:29 Hits: 3

Employee unions are making a lot of noise as the world around them changes. But is this really a renaissance for employees in a time of inflation, a worker shortage and artificial intelligence?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/trade-unions-try-to-adapt-to-new-world-realities/a-65668539?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf