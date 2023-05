Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 May 2023 08:35 Hits: 2

After ten months of bloody and intense fighting, Ukrainian army brigades have retaken some land around the outskirts of Bakhmut in the country’s east. Our reporters went to meet one brigade stationed on the edge of the city who are determined to carry on fighting back.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20230523-i-don-t-know-if-i-ll-be-alive-tomorrow-the-ukrainians-battling-to-take-back-bakhmut