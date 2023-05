Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 May 2023 09:45 Hits: 7

KUALA LUMPUR: Three men have been arrested in connection with a string of snatch thefts around Sentul and Wangsa Maju. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/05/23/cops-bust-snatch-theft-ring-in-kl