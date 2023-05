Category: World Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 15:25 Hits: 2

The United Nations’ premature declaration that India has surpassed China as the world’s most populous country highlights the diminishing reliability of its population statistics. If its projections for other countries are also called into question, it will cease to be a credible source of insight into the world economy.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/united-nations-population-figures-for-china-and-india-are-inflated-by-yi-fuxian-2023-05