Keeping Small Islands Financially Afloat

Keeping Small Islands Financially Afloat

The international community has recognized the special circumstances facing small island developing states, but has done little more to help. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the global financial system, where SIDS often must fend for themselves – small fish at the mercy of predatory sharks.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/multidimensional-vulnerability-index-must-be-adopted-to-help-small-island-developing-states-by-ralph-gonsalves-et-al-2023-05

