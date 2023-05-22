Masha Gessen Resigns from PEN America Board over Cancellation of Russian Writers Panel

Category: World Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 12:43 Hits: 5

We speak with PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel about the resignation of journalist Masha Gessen from the free expression group’s board following the cancellation of a Russian writers panel at the recent PEN World Voices Festival after Ukrainian writers threatened to boycott. “It’s unfortunate,” Nossel says, but notes Gessen plans to remain a PEN member and work on its project to archive Russian independent media.

