Masha Gessen Resigns from PEN America Board over Cancellation of Russian Writers Panel

We speak with PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel about the resignation of journalist Masha Gessen from the free expression group’s board following the cancellation of a Russian writers panel at the recent PEN World Voices Festival after Ukrainian writers threatened to boycott. “It’s unfortunate,” Nossel says, but notes Gessen plans to remain a PEN member and work on its project to archive Russian independent media.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/5/22/pen_america_masha_gessen

