Category: World Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 12:35 Hits: 3

Ukraine's military reportedly said the attack was carried out by Russian citizens. The Russian Belgorod border region has been shelled several times since the Kremlin ordered its invasion of Ukraine.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukrainian-group-crossed-into-russia-belgorod-governor-says/a-65698484?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf