Published on Monday, 22 May 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: RJ Nagarajan proved that with sheer grit and resilience Malaysians are capable of achieving great challenges in the world when he became the second Malaysian to climb all seven highest peaks in seven continents of the world after successfully conquering his seventh peak at Mount Everest on May 22. Read full story

