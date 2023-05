Category: World Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 11:22 Hits: 2

Many salons are still not complying with regulations on ventilation, safety equipment and minimum wage, according to research by Cornell University.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/world/long-hours-harmful-chemicals-poor-safety-standards-nail-salon-workers-demand-better-work-conditions-3506326