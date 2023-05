Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 11:05 Hits: 5

While investors should never let rules of thumb override financial fundamentals, there are times when the fundamentals can become quite hazy. In fact, recent inflation figures and other high-frequency indicators suggest that we are in such a period right now.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/financial-equity-market-outlook-2023-still-cloudy-by-jim-o-neill-2023-05