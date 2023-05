Category: World Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 10:34 Hits: 2

Actors in the Siberian city of Irkutsk have asked authorities to remove a large banner with the letter "Z" -- a sign of support for Russia's war against Ukraine -- from the theater's facade, after the banner was pelted with rotten eggs and a green liquid known as "zelyonka."

