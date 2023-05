Category: World Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 11:04 Hits: 2

Raman Pratasevich, a former editor of an opposition Telegram channel who was handed a prison term earlier this month after the commercial flight he was on was forced to land in Minsk in 2021, told journalists on May 22 that he had received a pardon.

