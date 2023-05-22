'What a loser': Twitter blasts Florida GOP chairman after he offered to pay NAACP chairman’s moving costs

Category: World Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 00:50 Hits: 2

Florida's Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler is receiving major backlash from social media users following a tweet he shared directed toward National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Chairman Leon W. Russell.

Ziegler's tweet was in response to the NAACP's travel advisory, which was distributed Saturday, "for individuals sojourning to the Sunshine State "in direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis' aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools."

The travel advisory stated, "Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color."

Former GOP prosecutor Ron Filipkowski shared a screenshot of Ziegler's tweet, writing, "Chair of the FL GOP offers to pay the moving expenses for the Chair of the NAACP to leave FL."

Ziegler's tweet read, "The CHAIRMAN of the @NAACP lives in Tampa, FLORIDA! True leadership is being willing to do what you ask others to do… time to step up and MOVE. If you think our state is so bad, the @FloridaGOP will help with moving costs."

Travis Akers: "You proved their point. What a loser, Chris."

@KevinSixx13: He's bluffing, the GOP would never assist Black people with anything."

Ron Filipkowski: "Incidentally, every single day Trump rails on and on about how our country has gone to hell and everything is so horrible now. Does the FL GOP think he should leave the US, or is this only for black people?"

@davegreenidge57: "Because that’s where we are in Florida under Ron DeSantis."

Artie Vandelay: "On point for the DeSantis GOP. Black leader expresses concern about the safety of people of color in Florida. Leader of the Florida GOP requests that the black leader leave Florida rather than address the merits of the concerns expressed."

NBCT for Public Schools: "Christian Ziegler is a douchebag."

John Daly: "FLORIDA RACISTS ARE ON THE ATTACK."

Cindy Johnston: "Call it like I see it. Chris is a racist. Hope your state loses a lot of money this tourist season as you deserve it."

@CheckBalance7: "I see your 'True Colors' This is really unbelievable that you would make this statement. You are proving the point of why there is an advisory Also do you want Twitter to tell everyone where you live?"

