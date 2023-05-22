1 Child Killed, 1 Injured by Explosive Device in E. Afghanistan

Category: World Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 10:44 Hits: 2

On Sunday, an explosive device from previous military conflicts detonated within the vicinity of the Deyak district in the eastern Ghazni province of Afghanistan, resulting in the unfortunate demise of a young child and causing injury to another.

According to district police officer Niyaz Mohammad, the incident occurred due to a hazard that has persisted from past wartime activities.

On Sunday, in the Deyak district, two minors aged 9 and 12 discovered an explosive device with an appearance resembling a toy.

According to the police officer, the kids intended to take the device to their residence, but it unexpectedly detonated, causing the instant death of one child and injuring the other.

In #Afghanistan, more than 700 children were killed & injured as a result of landmines, explosive remnants of war & improvised explosive devices in 2022. This is an average of two children every day.#ACTtoProtect#MineActionCan‌notWait#POCWEEK2023https://t.co/AwLV40M1rK May 22, 2023

This event marks the second instance within six days characterized by similar circumstances. In the prior occurrence, during the course of Tuesday, an explosive device, attributed to residual remnants from prior conflicts, erupted and resulted in the fatalities of two female siblings in Nangarhar, a province located in Afghanistan.

According to reports, Afghanistan is considered as one of the nations with the highest level of mine contamination globally.

The recurring explosions caused by dormant explosive devices abandoned from the preceding 40 years of armed conflicts and civil wars primarily result, on a monthly basis, in the unfortunate fatalities and physical injuries of several individuals, primarily children.

