War in Ukraine: FRANCE 24 meets with Ukraine volunteers on the frontlines

War in Ukraine: FRANCE 24 meets with Ukraine volunteers on the frontlines Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, volunteers across the country have mobilised to help the military effort and civilians in need. But none have a story quite like this one: that of a volunteer from Mariupol who helped evacuate hundreds of civilians in the most perilous of conditions. Since then, he and his growing team of volunteers have been criss-crossing the worst hotspots in the conflict zone to help people stranded in bomb-blasted towns and cities. FRANCE 24 caught up with him amid the ruins in southern Ukraine.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20230522-ukraine-volunteers-france-24-met-with-volunteers-on-the-frontlines

