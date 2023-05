Category: World Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 10:41 Hits: 0

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim lawsuit against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will begin in August next year at the High Court here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/05/22/anwar039s-lawsuit-against-muhyiddin-to-go-to-trial-in-august-2024