Category: World Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 10:25 Hits: 3

After the main opposition SYRIZA party won only 20.07 per cent of the votes on Sunday, its leader has called for radical changes ahead of the second round, likely due on June 25.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/05/22/greek-elections-victory-of-conservatives-defeat-of-the-left/